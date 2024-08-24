Viral Video: Woman at China restaurant gets ’attacked’ by live shrimp, netizens say, ’She deserves it’

China is known for the world's weirdest food experiences, where diners want to try almost every delicacy. Most of the time, the cuisine is so delicious that dines do not want to leave the restaurant, but sometimes things turn awry.

In a similar incident, a diner who arrived at a hotpot restaurant in China, had to face her worst nightmare when a live shrimp turned the tables on her and then fought back for survival.

The woman diner was also recording her dining experience. When the shrimp escaped the boiling broth and started crawling on the table, the woman tried to put him back on the boiling broth with chopsticks. However, the shrimp sprang to life and hopped out of her hand.

Following this, the woman tried to get rid of the shrimp, but it was too late as the shrimp clamped onto her hand with its sharp forearm. Watch this woman crying in pain, a restaurant employee intervened and tried to remove the aggressive shrimp off her hand.

The video has now gone viral on several social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, garnering millions of views.

A social media user posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Live seafood boil gone wrong in China. Lady tries to eat some type of shrimp, but it decided to try to eat her instead."

Here's the video:

After the video was posted, several netizens commented too. Here are some comments:

One wrote, "So, she wore a mike before being bitten? Strange!!"

“Good for that shrimp! He wasn’t going out without a fight,” read a comment.

Another user remarked, “What a surprise that the poor, terrified creature didn’t want to be cooked alive!”

A fourth user commented, "That is karma !"

“That’s a mantis shrimp. They are aggressive and have praying mantis like piercing arms to stab prey or apparently people who try to throw them in boiling soup,” shared an individual.

Another added, “That delicious shrimp is just trying to survive and it’s defending itself.”

"I don’t understand why you have to eat stuff like that. Just cook it," one wrote.