Viral video: Woman avoids extra luggage charges at airport with clever hack; netizens react | Watch

A viral video shows a woman ingeniously reducing her suitcase weight from 24 kg to 19 kg by lifting it during a weight check, earning both praise and criticism from social media users concerned about airline safety

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Air travellers often suffer due to excess luggage weight and end up paying extra.
Air travellers often suffer due to excess luggage weight and end up paying extra.(REUTERS)

Excess luggage weight is a major cause of worry for airline travellers. Many people pay extra and even leave their belongings at the airport to meet the luggage criteria. A viral video of a woman opting for a hack to manage her overweight luggage is winning applause on social media.

The video was shared by the Instagram page zoreandtomek a few days ago. The viral video, which reveals a clever hack to avoid extra luggage charges, has garnered nearly 14 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

In the viral video, a woman cleverly attempts to lift her suitcase from one side at the weight check. With this, she brilliantly manages to reduce the luggage's weight by 4-5 kgs on the weighing machine. Earlier, the machine showed the luggage's weight to be nearly 24 kg, which was later reduced to 19 kg after the clever hack.

Several social media users applauded the move. One user even jokingly suggested that the girl should be a professor at ‘Harvard’. Many users raised concerns over such acts and highlighted the risk of air crash in such situation.

“As a aircraft mechanic in school, we need to accurately weigh EVERYTHING in the aircraft to calculate the center of gravity via the moment. An incorrect weighing of baggage can have a massive change on the center of gravity, and can lead to a slower flight, increased fuel usage, and possibly cause a crash,” commented a social media user on the Instagram post.

“Bag weight will not make a plane crash lol if this was the case they would weigh everyone before getting on flights to make sure it’s balanced lol,” read another comment on the post.

“Takes some good hip flexor strength. I think she earned it [sic]”

“She should be a professor at Harvard [sic]”

“They need to be weighing customers instead of their luggage [sic]”

 

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Viral video: Woman avoids extra luggage charges at airport with clever hack; netizens react | Watch

