The New Year has not been a particularly happy one for Justin Trudeau. During his Christmas vacation, which may be his last as Canada’s prime minister, Trudeau encountered a challenge he wasn’t fully quite ready for.

Amid the heated political climate in the country, the prime minister headed to a ski resort in British Columbia, seeking a few peaceful days of holiday. However, Trudeau’s trip was marred by displays of public mockery and hostility.

This was likely Trudeau’s final Christmas vacation as prime minister, with Canada set to hold general elections later this year.

A viral video shows a woman confronting Justin Trudeau in the parking lot of a resort in Rossland. The woman, who called out ‘Mr Prime Minister’, shook his hand and said, “Please get the f**k out of B.C. You s**k!”

Unsure of how to react, Trudeau chuckled and said, “Have a wonderful day, ma'am.”

In another viral video, Trudeau was mocked by a fellow diner during his vacation. In the video, a diner clandestinely showed a smartphone displaying the infamous image of Justin Trudeau in blackface makeup before panning over to show the prime minister at an adjacent table.

Trudeau would have witnessed more hate had he walked through the resort on Saturday night. A local music duo had arrived at the resort to sing anti-Trudeau folk songs.

In a Facebook video posted by Castlegar, BC’s Doreen Court, she sings, “Hey, Hey Trudeau, you know it’s time to go, get out of our government and take your walk in the snow.”

But this is not how the once-favourite Canadian PM's ski vacations used to go.

In his early premiership days, Trudeau's ski trips were often highly publicised events documented by a trail of selfies, sightings and positive news coverage. For the unversed, Trudeau famously worked as a ski instructor in the mid-1990s.