Viral video: Woman dances to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song at airport; netizens ask Instagram to ’ban such reels’

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published03:07 PM IST
Dressed in blue skinny jeans and a white loose shirt, Saheli Rudra grooved to 'Lovely' at Kolkata airport
Dressed in blue skinny jeans and a white loose shirt, Saheli Rudra grooved to ’Lovely’ at Kolkata airport (Screengrab: X @SaheliRudra)

Dancing at public places is among the few reel stunts that the internet users aren't really a fan of. Despite such dance videos being met with harsh criticism online, a similar video is going viral lately. In this video, a woman influencer can be seen dancing carefree to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's banger 'Lovely' from the movie Happy New Year.

But all did not go well for Saheli Rudra! Ever since the reel picked up views online, social media users unapologetically bashed the Instagrammer for dancing at Kolkata airport.

In the viral dance video shared on Instagram, Saheli was dressed in blue skinny jeans and a white loose shirt. The influencer puts up a good show by pulling off the same choreography as the Bollywood diva on the song Lovely. Several onlookers can also be seen gawking at Saheli in surprise.

Watch video of woman dancing to ‘Lovely’ at Kolkata airport:

Check how the netizens reacted to the woman dancing to ‘Lovely’ at Kolkata airport:

“Instagram should ban such reels…but unfortunately it promotes all incorrect and indecent stuff,” a user commented.

"Dance ye kar rahi hai sharm mujhe arahi hai. (She is dancing, but I am the one ashamed)," another added.

One added: “POV: Journey of chapri from railway station to airport.” “Public harassment,” said another.

“Why why…there should be a rule to not do these nautanki in public places,” another asked.

“Kolkata airport ka koi reputation ni raha byasss,” one user commented.

Another user said, “The flyers must be traumatized before boarding.” “Cringe”

 

 

