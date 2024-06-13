Internet users express disapproval towards public dancing stunts in reels as a woman influencer faces backlash for dancing at Kolkata airport to Bollywood music.

Dancing at public places is among the few reel stunts that the internet users aren't really a fan of. Despite such dance videos being met with harsh criticism online, a similar video is going viral lately. In this video, a woman influencer can be seen dancing carefree to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's banger 'Lovely' from the movie Happy New Year.

But all did not go well for Saheli Rudra! Ever since the reel picked up views online, social media users unapologetically bashed the Instagrammer for dancing at Kolkata airport.

In the viral dance video shared on Instagram, Saheli was dressed in blue skinny jeans and a white loose shirt. The influencer puts up a good show by pulling off the same choreography as the Bollywood diva on the song Lovely. Several onlookers can also be seen gawking at Saheli in surprise.

Watch video of woman dancing to ‘Lovely’ at Kolkata airport:

Check how the netizens reacted to the woman dancing to ‘Lovely’ at Kolkata airport: “Instagram should ban such reels…but unfortunately it promotes all incorrect and indecent stuff," a user commented.

"Dance ye kar rahi hai sharm mujhe arahi hai. (She is dancing, but I am the one ashamed)," another added.

One added: “POV: Journey of chapri from railway station to airport." “Public harassment," said another.

“Why why…there should be a rule to not do these nautanki in public places," another asked.

"Kolkata airport ka koi reputation ni raha byasss," one user commented.

Another user said, “The flyers must be traumatized before boarding." “Cringe"

