Viral Video: Woman dances to ’Stree 2’ song ’Aaj Ki Raat’ in metro, netizens call it ’public nuisance’

A video of a woman grooving to the tunes of 'Stree 2's song 'Aaj Ki Raat' in a metro went viral this week. The clip has divided many. While a few social media users lauded the woman for her "guts," several others slammed her with criticizing comments.

The video was posted by one "_sahelirudra" on Instagram. The video was captioned as "On Public demand". It captured the woman dancing in the middle of a metro coach to the energetic beats of ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. In the viral video, passengers could be seen watching her performance.

Watch video here:

However, a user commented on the video, saying, "And saying on doing PUBLIC DEMAND.....???Who has asked this shameful act to perform you???" Another said, "Public demand ❌ public nuisance✅".

"People are losing their sense of place; this is not the right spot for a dance performance," wrote one user. "Not everyone is here for your entertainment, please be mindful," commented another.

One user said, "India's Got Talent 🤣, but displayed on wrong stage." Another reacted, "Is this kind of begging allowed in the metro?" Another user pointed, “Isn't videography prohibited in Delhi Metro?”

"These people should be booked. This is the reason of prematurity in the younger generation," a person wrote. A few people also appreciated the woman for her “guts” and “confidence”.

The video was posted three days ago and has already garnered over a million views and more than 28,000 likes on Instagram.