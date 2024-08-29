A viral video shows a woman eating a live crab, shocking viewers and sparking social media backlash. Many blame such habits for disease outbreaks like Coronavirus.

The world is full of people with bizarre habits, whether keeping giant anacondas as their pets or eating creatures alive. A recent video of a woman savouring alive crabs has garnered netizens attention. Several social media users expressed their disgust over the video, which was shared on Instagram.

Many users blamed such bizarre eating habits of people as the main reason behind the outbreak of several diseases. Many netizens even claimed that such eating habits led to the origin of Coronavirus.

Eating live creatures is common in South East Asian countries like Vietnam, Thailand, etc. The practice is also very common in China. As a result, many Instagram users criticised China and other countries for the people's bizarre food habits of eating live sea creatures, which often lead to the outbreak of different diseases.

“Delete china in the map please," wrote an Instagram user on the post.

"Disgusting cruelty" read another comment.

"Arre main Khana Kha rhi thii ulti a gayi," read another comment made in Hindi.

“Are didi chocolate Thodi to aap Chaba Chaba kar kha rahi ho"

“Corona was occurring due to this type activity!!!!"

"Corona virus is because of these things"

Many experts believe the COVID-19 virus was transmitted to humans in one of China's wet markets. According to a few reports, a wet market in Wuhan, China, known as the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, is believed to be the source of COVID-19, reported National Geographic.

Wet markets are typically large collections of open-air stalls which sell fresh seafood, meat, fruits, and vegetables. People can also buy live sea, fish, crabs, and other sea creatures for cooking. Some wet markets also sell and slaughter live animals on-site, including chickens, fish, shellfish, crabs, etc. The China's Huanan market also had a section where people can purchase wild animals or slaughtered species of snakes, beavers, porcupines, and even baby crocodiles.