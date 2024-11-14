A viral video shows a woman being hit by a car while using her phone and crossing against a red light. The incident occurred in Singapore, drawing mixed reactions online about her actions

A video of a woman's accident while she was using her phone and crossing the road despite a red light has been making the rounds on the internet. The viral video, shot from the car's dashboard camera, showed how the vehicle was moving according to the green traffic signal. Suddenly, the car was obstructed by a girl crossing the road while using her phone.

According to MS News, the incident took place in Singapore's Orchard Road on November 13 at midnight. Mint couldn't independently confirm the date or location of the accident. Within seconds, the car hit the girl and threw her away into the air. Later, the driver can be seen stepping out of the car and talking to the girl, probably ensuring that she is conscious or not. The woman sat up and tried to check her phone's condition after the accident.

The video, shared by an X account, @FAFO_TV, has garnered nearly 13 million views and hundreds of comments. A few social media users pointed out that the girl immediately checked her phone after being hit by the car. Many highlighted the importance of a dashboard camera in similar situations.

“Damn, actually a phone zombie.. first thing she did after sitting up was to try and get her phone back. Wishing her a speedy recovery and that hopefully she changes her phone zombie ways," commented a reddit user on the post.

Another user expressed apathy for the injured woman and wrote, “She was on her phone when she crossed the road, when it was a green light for traffic and a red light for pedestrians. I don’t have any sympathy to be honest. I just feel bad for the driver. Lucky he had this on video."

"Thank goodness for dash cams [sic]"

"The "social media heads down generation" and drinking is not a good combination [sic]."