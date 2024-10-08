Viral video: Woman grooves to ‘Billo Rani’ in Delhi metro, netizens say it is ‘just plain disrespect…’

Instagrammer's dance in Delhi Metro has elicited mixed responses. Some praised her confidence, while others deemed it disrespectful, highlighting the discomfort it caused to fellow commuters.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 10:10 AM IST
The viral video garnered over 1.4 million views
The viral video garnered over 1.4 million views (Screengrab)

In the past few years, the Delhi metro has made several headlines, mostly because of influencers who continue to use the city's most reliable commuter train to get a few extra views. From dances to yoga, the Delhi Metro has seen it all! The public commute is also famous for the random fights that break out in it, especially during the peak hours, and the bizarre dressing of some commuters.

However, this time, the Delhi metro is back in focus on social media because of a saree-clad influencer who grooved to a Bollywood number inside a metro coach.

Also Read | Durga Puja: Video of unique raindrop theme in Kolkata pandal goes viral

In the viral video, Instagrammer Swati Sharma can be seen dancing to 'Billo Rani' from the Arshad Warsi and John Abraham's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal in a metro coach full of other commuters.

The passengers visible in the video, exhibited a range of reactions; while some appeared entertained, others seemed visibly irritated by the unexpected performance.

Watch video here:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Viral Bhabhi once ‘thrown out like dog’ by Salman Khan’s team

The video has garnered considerable attention online, accumulating more than 1.4 million views and sparking debates across various social media platforms.

Notably, this isn't the only time the Instagrammer danced inside the Delhi metro, and other public places in the national capital.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens had a mixed reaction of amusement and discontent to the viral clip. While some appreciated her confidence to dance in public, others found it disrespectful.

“This is just plain disrespectful. Some people have no consideration for others,” said one user. Another added: “If she wants to dance, she should do it at home, not in a crowded metro!”

Also Read | Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn ₹2.8 lakh a month

“Beautiful dance but in metro not good,” said another user.

Defending her, a user commented, “She might be doing it publicly, but her moves look decent and elegant..... Loved it....”

“Nice confidence,” added another.

However, a user highlighted that even though the enthusiasm for dance is nice, but dancing in the metro makes it awkward for those commuting in the metro. “While I appreciate the enthusiasm, it does get a bit awkward for those trying to commute.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Woman grooves to ‘Billo Rani’ in Delhi metro, netizens say it is ‘just plain disrespect…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    525.20
    10:18 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -6.2 (-1.17%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.20
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.1 (-3.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.25
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    3.9 (1.46%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.90
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -20.2 (-2.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    1,835.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -95.95 (-4.97%)

    NMDC share price

    220.90
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-3.45%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    284.60
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.25 (-3.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    EPL share price

    269.00
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    15.05 (5.93%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    685.75
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    34.15 (5.24%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,585.50
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    102.6 (4.13%)

    Indiamart Intermesh share price

    2,880.05
    10:13 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    104.35 (3.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.