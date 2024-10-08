Instagrammer's dance in Delhi Metro has elicited mixed responses. Some praised her confidence, while others deemed it disrespectful, highlighting the discomfort it caused to fellow commuters.

In the past few years, the Delhi metro has made several headlines, mostly because of influencers who continue to use the city's most reliable commuter train to get a few extra views. From dances to yoga, the Delhi Metro has seen it all! The public commute is also famous for the random fights that break out in it, especially during the peak hours, and the bizarre dressing of some commuters.

However, this time, the Delhi metro is back in focus on social media because of a saree-clad influencer who grooved to a Bollywood number inside a metro coach.

In the viral video, Instagrammer Swati Sharma can be seen dancing to 'Billo Rani' from the Arshad Warsi and John Abraham's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal in a metro coach full of other commuters.

The passengers visible in the video, exhibited a range of reactions; while some appeared entertained, others seemed visibly irritated by the unexpected performance.

Watch video here:

The video has garnered considerable attention online, accumulating more than 1.4 million views and sparking debates across various social media platforms.

Notably, this isn't the only time the Instagrammer danced inside the Delhi metro, and other public places in the national capital.

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens had a mixed reaction of amusement and discontent to the viral clip. While some appreciated her confidence to dance in public, others found it disrespectful.

"This is just plain disrespectful. Some people have no consideration for others," said one user. Another added: "If she wants to dance, she should do it at home, not in a crowded metro!"

“Beautiful dance but in metro not good," said another user.

Defending her, a user commented, “She might be doing it publicly, but her moves look decent and elegant..... Loved it...."

"Nice confidence," added another.