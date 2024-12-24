“Mai hun Shinchan Nohara. Mujhe koi nhi le jaa skta. (I am Shinchan Nohara. No one can take me),” said a young woman when stopped by a traffic cop for violating one too many traffic regulations, including riding scooty without a helmet on the wrong side, no number plate and jumping a red light.

In a viral video from Haryana's Rohtak, a young woman was seen upping her antics when a traffic cop pulled her over and warned her with a traffic challan.

Unfazed by the severity of the violations, the woman began mimicking the popular cartoon character Shinchan, as she claimed that her name was Shinchan Nohara.

The viral video shared was shared by traffic police officer Amar Kataria, who describes himself as a digital creator on Instagram.

As the girl continued to joke and mock the traffic police, it was Kataria's calm demeanour that had the Internet amazed.

Here's what happened: As the woman passed, traffic cops noticed that she was violating several regulations. Aman Kataria, the traffic cop, pulled her over and enquired about her name.

In an insouciant manner, the woman joked and said, “I am Shinchan Nohara.” She then began mimicking the cartoon character as she completely ignored the cop or the consequences of the violations.

Despite their defiant interaction and the woman's nonchalant attitude, the traffic cop decided to handle the situation professionally and informed the woman that a challan would be issued.

However, she countered saying that he should confirm her name with her mother, continuing to playfully impersonate the cartoon character.

Soon, a passersby joined in and asked the officer to let the woman off the hook, offering to pay the challan for her. The officer ignored the man and continued to tell the woman to be more responsible, jokingly warning her that if she didn’t wear a helmet, “Yamraj (the god of death) might come for her.”

In a cheeky response, the girl responded with: “Who is ‘Yamraj’, your father?”

Unfazed by the banter, the cop said ‘Yamraj’ takes away children who don’t follow the rules. To this, the girl confidently said, “Mujhe koi nhi le ja skta. Mere naam hai Shinchan Nohara. (No one can take me. My name is Shinchan Nohara)”.

