Viral Video: Woman physically assaults Ola cab driver at Mumbai airport, ‘daud daud kar maar rhi hai...’

A woman allegedly physically assaulted a taxi driver at the Mumbai airport after she missed her flight. The incident was caught on camera. A video clip showed the woman kicking and hitting a cab driver at an airport in Mumbai.

According to the X handle that shared the video, the woman "vented out her frustration" on an Ola cab driver after she missed her flight. However, Mint could not independently verify the claim as well as the video.

"This entitled and empowered Woman did not leave home on time to catch her flight and she missed the flight. But instead of accepting her mistake she is venting her frustration on this @Olacabs driver. Life of these cab drivers are always at the mercy of female passengers," the post read.

The man who shot the video could be heard saying, "Daud-daud ke maar rhi hai, uchchal uchchal kar maar rahi hai...dekho kaise maar rhi hai laat-waat."

The Mumbai Traffic Police reacted to the video on X requesting to report the matter to the nearest police station. "Request you to report the matter at nearest police station where the incident occurred," police said.

