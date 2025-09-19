Viral video: Woman sits on road, halts traffic after getting 4 golgappas instead of 6 for ₹20, netizens react

Shocked at receiving fewer golgappas than what she claimed to pay for, a woman in Vadodara took to the busy road, blocking traffic. Her protest required intervention by police and the video from the incident went viral on social media.

The woman, visibly upset, explained that the vendor gave her only four golgappas instead of the six she had expected for her ₹20. She staged a sit-in protest, blocking the middle of the road and refusing to move until her demand for "two more puris" was granted.

Passersby recorded the peculiar display as drivers cautiously manoeuvred around her. Crowds swiftly gathered to document the stand-off on their phones.

Notably, it remains unclear whether her demand for two more golgappas was fulfilled or not.

Watch video here —

Social media users react Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, several users supported her cause while taking a funny jibe at the incident.

One of the users said, “I stan with her! We want justice!”

“I think she was already depressed or unhappy with something like having a bad day or something. This incident just brought out all those emotions at once,” added another

“Ek chiz jo jeevan me Khushi deti thi usme bhi Kami karoge toh kaisa chalega (There is only one thing that brings happiness in life, and if you take away that as well, then how will it work),”noted another user.

Supporting the woman, a user said, “Worthy protest. I'm with her.”

“I felt bad for laughing and the way she's complaining is so cute though,” another user added.

“6 paani Puri >>>>>>>> iphone 17 . Period,” noted another user.

“She should be declared as the ‘Pani Puri’ Freedom Fighter and be given ₹15k pension per month,” a user said.

“The upper bench of the Supreme Court should take immediate cognizance of this serious matter,” said another.