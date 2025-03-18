A hilarious clip of a woman outsmarting an artificial intelligence-enabled robot has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen stealing from the AI robot, leaving the netizens in a split.

Very tactfully, the woman sneaked behind the robot, which was holding a bag full of goods behind its back, and re-bagged it as one of hers.

Unsuspecting what happened, the robot looked around in confusion to figure out where its bag went. The AI even looked at the woman in the hope of an answer, but since the colour of the bag had now changed, it could not understand what happened.

Sharing the video, an Instagram handle poked fun at those who say “AI will replace humans” and showed the superiority of a human brain.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Also Read | London employee refuses work from office, slams costly commute in viral post

Here's how the netizens reacted: Social media users were thrilled by the woman stealing from a robot and shared how AI will never be too smart to outwit humans. Netizens shared laughs and jokes in the comment section.

“AI is not ready for this,” a user quipped.

“Ye to out of syllabus ho gya (This is out of syllabus (for the robot)),” said another user.

“Robot be like - malik ko kya jabab du (What will I tell the owner),” joked a user.

“Pura robot samaaj me darr ka mahoul hai (The robot community is scared)” a user quipped.

“Error code 404 - Red bag not found,” laughed a user.

“That is the power of human brain, no one can replace that,” a user exclaimed, to which one added, “Insan ki bhuddi to lete aaoge par kaminapan kaha se laoge (You can borrow human's intelligence, not its tricks).”

However, some users highlighted that an AI-enabled robot has X-ray vision and would've easily determined where the bag was.

“Bro eye mei scanning system bhi hota h,” the user said.