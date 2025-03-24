Viral Video: Woman takes charge as Uber driver falls sick, cheers him up with humour

Honey Pipal didn’t hesitate for a second when an Uber driver suddenly began vomiting during a ride. With a valid driving license and a compassionate heart, she immediately asked him to rest in the backseat with her family.

Taking the wheel herself, she ensured the journey continued safely with all women from her family. The viral video shows her grandmother, mother and daughter in the car. They were returning from Gurugram.

“You must learn to drive so that you can help someone,” Honey says in the video.

Her selfless act not only helped the unwell driver but also showcased true humanity in action. She, in fact, decided to cheer the man up with her humour.

“See, brother, you are unwell. And, I’m driving the car. So, whatever the fare, we’ll divide it 50-50. Kyunki aadha to mera bhi banta hai, na (I deserve 50% of it)?” she quipped.

After a while, she asked the driver if he was feeling better.

“How was my driving?” she asked him. “Badiya (Excellent),” he replied.

in Ghaziabad, Honey runs a beauty salon named Amaayra Makeover after her daughter. She is a makeup artist who specialises in bridal makeovers.

Her story went viral, and many applauded her presence of mind, empathy and ability to act swiftly in a stressful situation.

Her husband, Deepak Bagga, spoke to LiveMint about the incident.

“It was not a big deal. The poor man was unwell, so she decided to help. She had her driver’s license with her, so it was OK for her to drive. We never thought that such a normal act would go this viral,” he told LiveMint.

Social media reactions “Wonderful act... If there were someone else, they would have said that he was pretending. They would have booked another cab and left.. They don't even pay,” wrote one social media user.