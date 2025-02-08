Woman tastes food prepared by her husband 2 years after his death, ‘I will forever...’

A woman bid her last goodbye to her husband Tony's cooking two years after he died. In a heartwarming yet emotional video on social media, the woman savoured the last meal her late husband cooked for her before dying, cherishing the flavours and memories they once shared with her followers on Instagram.

In the viral Instagram video, the woman expressed how much she missed his cooking and that having to finish the last of the dishes – a Japanese curry – he cooked for her was a bittersweet moment.

Advertisement

She shared that Tony was the primary cook in her family and would cook what she craved “anytime”. She also said that he had prepared the Japanese curry on the day of his death, and she had frozen it to “preserve it forever”.

But since she was moving out of the state, the dish couldn't be preserved any longer and had to be eaten.

“The day Tony passed away, I wanted Japanese curry, so I asked him to make it, and he did. I froze some of it to preserve it forever, but since I’m moving out of state, I need to eat this,” she said sharing her struggle of having to let go of her favourite person's cooking.

Advertisement

“Tony was the primary cook in our family—anytime I craved something, he would make it. That was one of the many ways he showed love,” she added.

Also Read | Viral video: Bengaluru Traffic Police arrests 2 bikers performing stunts

As tears dwelled in her eyes, the woman thanked her late husband for her “last meal” in the house, and said, “Thank you, Tony, for my last meal in this home, and my apologies that I don’t have any rice.”

As she took her first bite on camera, she was surprised that the curry, made with carrots, onions, potatoes, beef, and mushrooms, still tasted delicious. Despite being frozen for two years, she said the beef remained “tender”.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman wrote: “I’ll forever miss his cooking.”

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

Here's how the viral video impacted the netizens: The viral video left netizens deeply moved, as social media users reacted to it with love and support, making this bittersweet moment a true testament to love and loss. Watch the emotional video and see how netizens are responding!

“Definitely not crazy ! Eat it girl, he made it for you!” a user said.

“Even in death, he feeds you once more. His love really transcend his death,” another user said.

“Thank you for sharing this moment with us,” a user said.

Advertisement

Moved my the video, a user said: “I'm sorry for your loss. I can't even imagine How all of this makes you feel? But I hope you find peace one day and you, will find love.”