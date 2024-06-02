At the Thrissur railway station in Kerala, a Southern Railways employee's gesture for a thirsty dog has warmed the hearts of netizens. In the now-viral video, a dog is seen licking the water cooler's tap in a bid to quench his thirst.

However, the dog's attempt was futile.

On seeing the dog trying, a woman employee of the railway station stepped in to help the dog. She filled a paper cup with water from the tap and kept it on a side accessible to the dog.

The dog was then seen drinking the water from the cup, quenching his thirst.

Sharing the video, a social media user said in Malayalam, “The best view I saw today. Was at the Thrissur railway station."

However, he also added that people should be careful when they fetch water from public coolers.

His post has garnered over 449,374 likes and 3,560 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section with appreciation for her work.

How did netizens react?

Netizens were in awe of the woman's gesture towards the dog, and commented, “Best work to do in life."

"There were so many people just watching…but it requires a kind heart to understand without saying anything and help others," one user commented.

Another commented: “So kind…more people like her will make world full of humanity."

“There are some humans left in our country," another added.

"Everyone watching but did not help the dog until the lady came to help. Human mindset need a reset button…smh," a user commented.

One user joking said, “Good thing. 2 good knowledge was gained from this"

A few users also questioned why the Instagrammer didn't help the dog and was instead capturing a video. “Ek video bana raha he ek madad."

The video also made it to actor Jacqueline Fernandez's feed. She lauded the woman, and commented, “What a kind soul she is."

