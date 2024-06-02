Viral video: Women helps thirsty dog drink water at Thrissur railway station | Watch
At Thrissur railway station, a woman railway employee's act of kindness towards a thirsty dog by providing water from a tap has gone viral. Netizens praised her gesture, highlighting the importance of compassion and humanity.
At the Thrissur railway station in Kerala, a Southern Railways employee's gesture for a thirsty dog has warmed the hearts of netizens. In the now-viral video, a dog is seen licking the water cooler's tap in a bid to quench his thirst.