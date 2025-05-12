Viral video: Women seen hanging from footboard of ‘Ladies Special’ train in Mumbai after delay causes chaos

A video has gone viral on social media showing women passengers hanging from the footboard after a ladies' special train was delayed in Mumbai.

The incident occurred recently when a “Ladies' Special” train from Kalyan was delayed by 40 minutes during peak hours, leading to overcrowded platforms and packed compartments.

The video, shared on the social media platform X on May 9, 2025, by a local commuter group, Mumbai Railway Users, has garnered more than 1.72 lakh views.

Mumbai Railway Users said: “Today’s Ladies Special from Kalyan was delayed by 40 mins, forcing women to hang on the footboard—an unsafe and risky commute. Railways term this dangerous, yet delays continue. @AshwiniVaishnaw pls review delay data.”

The video swiftly drew attention, with RailwaySeva responding that the matter had been “escalated to the concerned official”.

In another reply, RailwaySeva tagged Central Railway RPF, requesting them to look into the matter.

The video also attracted several reactions from X users, who were divided—some blamed the authorities, while others called for improvements in railway services.

Here are some comments written by X users on the post -

- “It is a daily chorus of Bonafide passengers and tax payers, @AshwiniVaishnaw Hon’ble Minister should take appropriate actions to save the life and Lifeline of MMR citizens (sic).”

- “Good job BJP Great improvement in infrastructure. We can see your vision for 2045.”

- “State of the Nation”

- "Somebody please stop this. Why is life so cheap?"

- ““@RailMinIndia, @AshwiniVaishnaw, I have been saying this, delays have become normal in Railways. Need to privatise railways as government can't make it efficient it seems.”

- “@AshwiniVaishnawJi #HYDMMTS services are consistently delayed, twice a week without fail, severely impacting office commuters. With no #MMTSHyd extension to Charlapalli, Commuters deserve better — act immediately.”

- “This is also an act of terrorism where everyday so many ppl loss there life due to poor service. Railway administration political citizen Why no1 is serious on it and coming up plan to address it. Is life so cheap in india?”

- “Mumbaikar are fighting there own war government of Maharashtra is hardly concerned.”