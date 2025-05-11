Viral video: Women tourists reach Taj Mahal before anyone else, witness ‘most magical experience’

Two foreign women tourists were determined to see the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra before the crowd and had reached it at 4:45 AM. The Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Beating the rush to this tourist-flocked wonder, the women witnessed what they said was one of the “most magical experiences”.

In a viral post on Instagram, a woman blogger named Krista Jarman shared a Reel of their “spectacular” experience at the Taj Mahal and said, “When dreams really do come true.”

Krista, who was in Agra with one of her girlfriends, said that this Taj Mahal visit had to be one of the most magical experiences of her life, “running around the Taj Mahal at 5 AM like a princess.”

“Just the sound of the birds waking to the rising sun … the Taj Mahal grounds completely empty of tourists .. not a soul in sight … it was like a dream. It was so spectacular to walk through those opening gates .. the tall archways leading to the mausoleum shrouded in darkness,” she added.

She described entering the monument through the grand minarets that towered high, surrounding an awe-inspiring marble tomb, a great structure tall and proud amongst sprawling gardens, as “truly, truly spectacular.”

Krista said they had reached the East Gate of the Taj Mahal at 4:45 AM and were the first ones in line. She also shared that they met “an incredible man” called Don, who whisked them around so they could arrive on the grounds completely alone—“no other tourists in sight.”

Krista said, “Honestly, I cried when I realised how beautiful the images were .. and all with my own phone.”

She also shared a few lines in appreciation for ‘Don’, and said, “It was just truly a spectacular experience and was made even more special by Don.”

On a side note, for those who wish to witness the Taj Mahal like she did, Krista said:

Arrive at the East Gate at 4:45 AM

Taj Mahal gates open at 5:00 AM

Find Don - You will see his picture at the end of the reel

Take Indian Rupee - Tip him generously because you will not be disappointed. Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were thrilled by this viral Instagram Reel and praised Don for being an amazing guide.

“We did the same. We were the first ones to enter. For the first 15-20 minutes, Taj was all ours. What an experience!” a social media user said.

“Lovely picture. Trust me. India is indeed a beautiful country,” said another user.

“Omg, I've just watched it again this morning and got emotional again. I need to go!!!!! ‘One, two, three..hurry up!’,” a fan of the video said.

“Girl this is beautiful,” quipped a user.

“This is so freaking awesome,” another added.