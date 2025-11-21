Viral video: Women World Cup champs spotted together again - but in shades of yellow for Smriti Mandhana's Haldi rituals

Women's cricket world cup champions were all spotted together once again on Friday, but in shades of yellow instead of the customary blue. Smriti Mandhana, all decked up in a yellow outfit for her Haldi ceremony, let loose on the dance floor as she grooved with ‘team bride’ to the upbeat rhythm of the dhol. The venue, adorned in hues of yellow radiated joy as Mandhana laughed, danced and soaked in the moment.

The viral video also shows Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Rich Ghosh dancing with the bride.

The Haldi ceremony comes days after India clinched maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title with a dominating win over South Africa earlier this month.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal wedding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana are all set to get married on 23 November, Sunday.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple shared a heart-warming moment at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Smriti gets surprise proposal Palash dropped a video of the proposal on Instagram where he can be seen proposing to Smriti. The video starts with Palash leading Smriti to the pitch. In the post, Palash can be seen kneeling and proposing to Smriti with a bouquet of roses and a ring.

“She said yes,” read the caption of the post shared by Palash.

Palash, who has frequently posted about India's victory, also shared photos with Smriti and the World Cup trophy. In one caption, he wrote, “Am I still dreaming?”

In another post cheering India's win, Palash featured a beaming Smriti while he showed his 'SM18' tattoo, a reference to Mandhana's initials and jersey number.

Who is Palash Muchhal? Palash Muchhal is the younger brother of popular singer Palak Muchhal.

Born in 1995 and raised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Palash Muchhal was trained as a classical singer before he carved his path into music composition.

Palash made his Bollywood debut with Dishkiyaoon in 2014, and went on to work on films such as Sweety Weds NRI and Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho. Alongside his film projects, he also explores independent music and is currently directing a movie ‘Raju Bajewala’, starring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy, according to a report by CNBC.