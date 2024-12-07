Sarah Sicherman expressed joy for her grandfather Bernie Littman and Marjorie Fiterman, who married at ages 100 and 102, respectively. Their union, after ten years together, set a Guinness World Record for the oldest newly-wed couple with a combined age of 202 years.

Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, tied the knot after being in a relationship for more than ten years. Their combined age is 202 years and 271 days, the GWR confirmed on Tuesday, December 3.

The Guinness World Record also shared a video of the oldest newly-wed couple celebrating their marriage. After their spouses passed away, the two moved into the same floor of a senior living facility in Philadelphia, USA.

Bernie met Marjorie for the first time at a costume party on their floor at a retirement home. Their romance began shortly after they had their first date on the same day one his great-granddaughters was born.

Bernie's granddaughter Sarah Sicherman expressed her happiness after he married Litterman. She told the Jewish Chronicle that the whole family was "thrilled" for the couple and they were "so lucky to have found each other and be a support to each other, especially during the pandemic."