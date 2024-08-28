A video from Karnataka has captured widespread attention on social media, showcasing a creative yet critical approach to highlighting the state's pothole problem. The video features individuals dressed as Yamraj and Chitragupt engaging in long jump competition with the dead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 45 seconds video, the 'ghosts' are seen doing long jump over pothole-riddled streets, with Yamraj and Chitragupt measuring the distance of their jumps. This satirical portrayal symbolically highlights the potential dangers that such road conditions pose to the public, emphasizing the urgent need for road repairs.

The video is liked by over 800 people and garnered about 42.7K views on X. User on X has commented on the viral video.

One user wrote, “Atleast now they can see the situation"

Some other remarked, "Look at it, then disregard it ! Then we talking about Amrith Bharat !!"

Some other said, “Let him bring in terror to the people who is responsible"

“Dead waste we Udupians adjust with anything," a user said.

Another user criticised saying, "Current situation of roads in all over Karnataka, next year we are going to see epic year if this continues"

One user commented, “Whats the point? Irrespective of the government, tax money is just eaten," while soe other user said, “very good attempt. But no use"

Another highlighted corruption in the state and said, “Yama took 40% commission and certified the road as world class"

Tejasvi Surya on Bengaluru traffic Earlier on August 21, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the traffic woes of Bengaluru city, saying that we are spending more time in mind-numbing traffic than with our family and loved ones.

In a series of tweets on X, the BJP MP said, “The condition of the roads across the city is pathetic, with potholes and unscientific humps. BBMP and its officials turn a blind eye to all the commercial developments in residential areas, further adding to the traffic density. In short, the quality of life is getting worse every day."