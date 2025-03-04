Viral video: ’Ye Virat Singh Dhoni hi, na?’ Ravi Gupta’s funny reel on non-cricket lovers leaves fans in splits

As cricket fever grips the nation with the crucial India vs Australia match currently going on, comedian Ravi Gupta has given fans a reason to laugh with his latest Instagram reel, Life of a Non-Cricket Lover.

The video humorously portrays how people unfamiliar with cricket struggle to keep up with the game, leading to hilarious confusion.

In the reel, Gupta perfectly mimics a non-cricket fan trying to join the conversation, only to make blunders that would leave any cricket lover in stitches.

At one point, he asks, "Bhajji paaji kab aayenge?" referring to Harbhajan Singh, a cricket legend who retired years ago, showcasing how casual viewers only remember famous players regardless of their current status.

He also mentions Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who tragically passed away in 2022, further emphasising the obliviousness of non-fans.

One of the funniest moments comes when he mistakes Virat Kohli for MS Dhoni, a mix-up that would shock any cricket enthusiast. His exaggerated confusion and misplaced confidence in naming players make the reel even more relatable, as many viewers admitted they’ve made similar blunders in real life.

The comments section is filled with laughter, as cricket fans and non-fans alike engage in the humor. Some confessed that they, too, struggle to keep up with cricket, while others sarcastically added their own takes on the sport.

The reel has struck a chord, especially with the ongoing India vs Australia match, which holds immense importance for cricket lovers—particularly after India’s painful loss to Australia in the 2023 final.

As today’s match unfolds, fans are glued to their screens, hoping for a strong comeback from Team India. Whether you’re an expert on the game or just here for the memes, Ravi Gupta’s reel perfectly captures the mix of excitement, confusion, and pure entertainment that cricket brings to India.