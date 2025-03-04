Viral video: ’Ye Virat Singh Dhoni hi, na?’ Ravi Gupta’s funny reel on non-cricket lovers leaves fans in splits

Comedian Ravi Gupta’s latest Instagram reel, Life of a Non-Cricket Lover, has gone viral as he hilariously mimics people clueless about cricket. As India face Australia in a crucial match, fans are loving the video. Gupta jokes about retired cricketers and the hype surrounding the game.

Diya Madan
Updated4 Mar 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Comedian Ravi Gupta’s hilarious reel, Life of a Non-Cricket Lover, has fans in splits as he jokes about cricket cluelessness amid the intense India vs Australia match.

As cricket fever grips the nation with the crucial India vs Australia match currently going on, comedian Ravi Gupta has given fans a reason to laugh with his latest Instagram reel, Life of a Non-Cricket Lover.

The video humorously portrays how people unfamiliar with cricket struggle to keep up with the game, leading to hilarious confusion.

In the reel, Gupta perfectly mimics a non-cricket fan trying to join the conversation, only to make blunders that would leave any cricket lover in stitches.

Advertisement
Also Read | India vs Australia Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs AUS semifinal?

At one point, he asks, "Bhajji paaji kab aayenge?" referring to Harbhajan Singh, a cricket legend who retired years ago, showcasing how casual viewers only remember famous players regardless of their current status.

He also mentions Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who tragically passed away in 2022, further emphasising the obliviousness of non-fans.

Advertisement

One of the funniest moments comes when he mistakes Virat Kohli for MS Dhoni, a mix-up that would shock any cricket enthusiast. His exaggerated confusion and misplaced confidence in naming players make the reel even more relatable, as many viewers admitted they’ve made similar blunders in real life.

Also Read | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: Rohit Sharma departs

The comments section is filled with laughter, as cricket fans and non-fans alike engage in the humor. Some confessed that they, too, struggle to keep up with cricket, while others sarcastically added their own takes on the sport.

The reel has struck a chord, especially with the ongoing India vs Australia match, which holds immense importance for cricket lovers—particularly after India’s painful loss to Australia in the 2023 final.

Also Read | IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar viewership surges over 44.5 crore

As today’s match unfolds, fans are glued to their screens, hoping for a strong comeback from Team India. Whether you’re an expert on the game or just here for the memes, Ravi Gupta’s reel perfectly captures the mix of excitement, confusion, and pure entertainment that cricket brings to India.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: ’Ye Virat Singh Dhoni hi, na?’ Ravi Gupta’s funny reel on non-cricket lovers leaves fans in splits
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 08:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App