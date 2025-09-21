Viral video: Young girl leaves ₹60,000 job to prioritise health; netizens react, ‘Seedha bol na…’

A young girl left her job to prioritise health. The 22-year-old was getting paid ₹60,000. Her Instagram Reel has gone viral, with 1.1 million views.

“I was earning ₹60,000 a month, but then I quit. The job was easy, just that it was a night shift. And, every third day, something or the other: a headache, acidity, low BP or anxiety,” the young professional says in the viral video.

“At 22, I was already financially stable. So the choice was simple, either money or health. And, honestly, people are right. Paisa toh haath ka mail hai, phir aa jayega (Money is like dust on your hands, I’ll earn it again),” she further says.

“But, if this body gives up, neither will I survive nor will this money matter. So, I chose my health and decided to start over. What lies ahead, even I don’t know. But, let’s see how I bounce back and make something of this life,” she adds in the video.

Social media users posted mixed reactions.

“I've been there and done that! Wishing you all the best! Hope you receive everything you deserve. We are rooting for you!” posted one of them.

“At 22, you are saying you are financially secured! Seedha bol na ma bap ke pass Jo paisa hai woh Tera hi hoga (Be straightforward and say whatever money your parents have will all be yours),” countered another.

“A Great step! But, at the age of 22, with income of 60K/mo, how can someone get financially secure unless this 60K is in dollars or he/she has a mom dad to take care of their all finance…. Kindly let me know. I’m in depression,” commented another.

Another commented, “Working on the night shift..... losing my health lekin kya kre ab toh adat si hai mujh ko aise jeene me (But, what to do… I’ve kind of gotten used to living like this now).”

“Don't know but why this reel is so relatable but quit Krna acha ni lgta mjh (I don’t like to quit), but you’re so brave and stay consistent. You'll chase it,” wrote another.

“Yha hum 60k me char log kam kar rahe hai (Four of us are working here for 60K). Be happy sister, ye hum ladko se na ho payega (Boys won’t be able to quit)!!” came from another.