Viral video: Young girl’s dance on Aayi Nai song from Stree 2 earns praise from Shraddha Kapoor, social media reacts

  • A young dancer's captivating performance on Aayi Nai from Stree 2 received praise from actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor reacts to viral dance video of a young girl dancing to her song from Stree 2.
Shraddha Kapoor reacts to viral dance video of a young girl dancing to her song from Stree 2.

A video of a young girl dancing to the popular track Aayi Nai from Stree 2 has caught the internet's attention. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who performed on the original track, has reacted to the viral video.

 The reel was shared on Instagram by the handle mitalis_dance with the caption, “Tag kerdo school ki DANCER GIRL ko, jo hamesa aage rehti hai har function me, or trending steps krne ke lia excited.”

Watch the viral video here:

 

The video features Shivanya Purohit dancing perfectly to the song’s hook steps.

Shraddha Kapoor commented on the video saying, “Arre waah, aisa confidence toh main bhi chahti hoon! Superb! (Wow, Even I want that kind of confidence too!)”

 

Also Read | Radhika dances on Sunidhi Chauhan’s popular track ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ | Watch

Purohit performed flawlessly for her age, matched the rhythm of the song and portrayed beautiful expressions. The video was posted on August 31 and has garnered 75,000 likes and millions of views. Several social media users too appreciated Purohit's dancing skills.

“But she really danced well,” commented one of the Instagram users.

Another user compared her dance to Purohit's dance saying, “Shame on me she better than me her moves is much better.”

 

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao net worth ₹100 crore? Stree 2 actor reveals his financial status

“How perfectly she did the hookstep,” wrote another user.

One of the users commented, saying, “Forget everything she is actually doing well.”

“She nailed it,” added another user.

One of the Instagram users commented saying, “she is the first girl who gave competition to Shraddha Kapoor on this song.”

 

Also Read | Remo D’Souza, wife, 5 others booked for cheating dance troupe of ₹11.96 crore

Aayi Nai is a popular song from Stree 2. It was composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sachin-Jigar, Pawan Singh, Divya Kumar, and Simran Choudhary. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.

The horror-comedy film Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree.It is directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana in lead roles.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Young girl’s dance on Aayi Nai song from Stree 2 earns praise from Shraddha Kapoor, social media reacts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.