Viral video: Young girl’s dance on Aayi Nai song from Stree 2 earns praise from Shraddha Kapoor, social media reacts

A video of a young girl dancing to the popular track Aayi Nai from Stree 2 has caught the internet's attention. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who performed on the original track, has reacted to the viral video.

The reel was shared on Instagram by the handle mitalis_dance with the caption, “Tag kerdo school ki DANCER GIRL ko, jo hamesa aage rehti hai har function me, or trending steps krne ke lia excited.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video features Shivanya Purohit dancing perfectly to the song’s hook steps.

Shraddha Kapoor commented on the video saying, “Arre waah, aisa confidence toh main bhi chahti hoon! Superb! (Wow, Even I want that kind of confidence too!)”

Purohit performed flawlessly for her age, matched the rhythm of the song and portrayed beautiful expressions. The video was posted on August 31 and has garnered 75,000 likes and millions of views. Several social media users too appreciated Purohit's dancing skills.

“But she really danced well,” commented one of the Instagram users.

Another user compared her dance to Purohit's dance saying, “Shame on me she better than me her moves is much better.”

“How perfectly she did the hookstep,” wrote another user.

One of the users commented, saying, “Forget everything she is actually doing well.”

“She nailed it,” added another user.

One of the Instagram users commented saying, “she is the first girl who gave competition to Shraddha Kapoor on this song.”

Aayi Nai is a popular song from Stree 2. It was composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sachin-Jigar, Pawan Singh, Divya Kumar, and Simran Choudhary. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.