Viral video: Young woman ‘begs’ at train station in Canada; social media reacts, ‘Maybe she did this for…’

A viral video from Canada shows a young woman allegedly begging at a train station. The video has gained 2.3 million views so far.

“Indian lady spotted begging at a Canadian station. At home, they depend on alimony and abroad, the freebie mindset shows up as begging!” says the Twitter (now X) account that shared the video.

“Didi visa lekar bhikh mangne gyi hai (Sister has taken a visa to beg over there),” says the caption on the video.

When she saw that she was being filmed, the woman quickly covered her face. She immediately got up and rushed out. At the end of the video, she is seen making an “offensive” gesture to the person who was shooting it.

Many social media users commented on the video while the response remained mixed.

Some claimed high tuition fees and living costs forced her into begging. Others pointed out she was carrying a Prada bag.

While the woman looks like someone of Southeast Asian origin, there’s no confirmation that she is an Indian. It is also unclear if she was really begging.

Some even claim she is Pakistani. “Begging is a Pakistani profession,” came a sarcastic comment.

“I understand bad things happen and we can't control but can't they come back if it is that bad?” wondered one user.

Another posted, “Many people leave the country thinking it'll be easier outside etc etc , but the reality is that, yes, the competition might be less, but you're also missing the security net of your house, parents and relatives.”

“Shocking, Indians become shameless when they move abroad, all attitude, style, tantrums are for Indian people , once abroad they become shitty,” posted another.

“I Will NOT judge this WOMAN because I don't know her story... Unfortunately, some women have had to flee from VIOLENT Situations, and may have nothing,” wrote another.

Another user commented, “I don't think it's wrong, but we don't know what she's going through. Instead of showcasing her on Stripchat or in a strip club, begging is a better way to survive. If possible, someone help her. Please!”

“One individual’s action doesn’t represent an entire community, and circumstances like poverty, migration struggles, or even trafficking could be at play. It’s more important to look at the human side than to label it as a mindset,” remarked another user.

Staged video? Many have also argued that the video may be staged to gain online attention rather than being genuine.

“Fake beggars, that's why they are covering up their faces,” wrote one user.

Another posted, “Maybe she did this for reels.”

“Begging is illegal in Canada, though the term 'panhandling' is used,” wrote another.