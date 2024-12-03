Portugal’s football icon Cristiano Ronaldo was recently seen in one of the most interesting crossovers with YouTuber MrBeast. The nearly 12-minute-long video, showed the social media influencer competing against Ronaldo in football.

One of the remarkable moments of their collaboration was Cristiano Ronaldo teaching his iconic SIU celebration move to MrBeast. Other key highlights included Mr Beast advising Ronaldo on how he can boost his YouTube game and sharing other ideas on content creation.

Mr Beast also learned a few football tips and tricks from the iconic player as he failed miserably in Christiano Ronaldo's challenge in the YouTube video. In the video, MrBeast also advised Ronaldo to collaborate with more online stars like IShowSpeed, etc.

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast's crossover The video featuring Ronaldo with MrBeast received overwhelming response on social media. The video has received nearly 2.3 crore views within three days after it was released on November 30, 2024.

“I fell Mr.beast is humble and nervous at same time for entire duration of the video,” commented a user on the video.

“This is amazing to see Mr Beast together with the most famous man in the world Cristiano Ronaldo [sic]”

“we need Ronaldo vs Ishowspeed video [sic].”

“Just imagine mr beast brings cristiano to sidemen charity match [sic]”

“I hope you two continue making videos together! socialdistYOU ARE GOATSgoat-turquoise-white-horns [sic]”

Ronaldo's Siu celebration In another Instagram video, which Cristiano Ronaldo and Mr Beast shared, the two can be seen performing Ronaldo's “Siu” celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration is a high-energy signature move he generally performs after scoring a goal. The move, which is a symbol of triumph and joy, is massively popular among Ronaldo fans. He first unveiled the celebration in 2013 during Real Madrid's match against Chelsea.

The celebration requires Ronaldo to sprint toward the crowd, leap into the air, rotate his body mid-flight and land with arms outstretched and shouting “Siu” energetically.