Viral Video: YouTuber offers lunch to Chinese woman who thinks Indian food is ‘dirty’; netizens react

After a Chinese woman critiques Indian street food, YouTuber Paramvir reassures her about hygiene and invites her to taste authentic Indian dishes.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
The exchange highlights the power of respectful dialogue and cultural appreciation, winning over netizens.
The exchange highlights the power of respectful dialogue and cultural appreciation, winning over netizens.(Screengrab)

An Indian YouTuber's kind and calm response to a Chinese woman's criticism of Indian cuisine has won the hearts of netizens. The woman was watching videos online showing the unhygienic practices of Indian street food vendors.

The YouTuber 'Passenger Paramvir' can be seen laughing at the videos as he reassures Chinese woman that such unhygienic practices are exceptions, not a norm in Indian street food culture.

"Trust me, you won't see any of this on the streets. I don't know where they find these videos. If you go to a good hygienic place, you will love the food," he said.

The YouTuber then decided to introduce the Chinese woman to the authentic flavours of Indian cuisine to broaden her culinary horizons. He takes her to a local eatery where they enjoy a sumptuous Indian meal of dal makhani, shahi paneer, and naan.

As they relish the flavours, the woman's initial skepticism dissolves, and she exclaims, “Yummy!”

Sharing the video of this wonderful exchange between the two, a social media user wrote: “A Chinese woman shows an Indian vlogger dirty street food video to make him feel embarrassed and feel disgusted for himself. Instead, the kind vlogger takes her to a good Indian restaurant and treats her with amazing Indian cuisine in China.”

Netizens loved how the YouTuber handled the situation and highlighted the power of respectful dialogue and cultural exchange, showing that even differing opinions can be discussed with kindness and humor.

“Laughed at videos she was showing, probably she was misinformed. Took her to restaurant, made her taste Indian Food. Win Win Situation. Tiktok after India Ban is wild place,” a social media user said.

“Handled it like a champ, people should learn from him instead of seething at every chance,” another added.

“She got free food by badmouthing Indian food. But bro had no balls to counter her on the pathetic Chinese cuisine of bat soup, worms, dogs etc,” said another user.

However, one user claimed that the Chinese woman only showed the YouTuber the videos after he said Chinese food was bad.

“The reason why she showed him those videos is because Paramvir first told her that Chinese food is bad, so she did tit for tat, I've seen the whole youtube video,” the user said.

 

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
