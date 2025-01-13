It's Mahakumbh season in , and no event is complete without its viral moments. The latest coming to the fore and going viral on social media is a video of the renowned Mahakal Giri Baba. Also known as the Hatha Yogi, the baba is seen thrashing a YouTuber with a pair of ‘chimta’ or tongs for asking questions and making a video of him.

The video shows a YouTuber with a mic asking questions to the Mahakal Giri Baba, sitting inside a makeshift tent with one hand raised in tapasya. The YouTuber inquires when he joined the sect, the Baba answers with “since childhood”.

As the YouTuber inquired further about the bhajan he sings to the God, a visibly irked Mahakal Giri Baba picked up his tongs, jumped to his feet and started hitting the man, saying “kya tamasha hai ye (what is this nonsense). The YouTuber gets up and runs away as the Baba is heard saying, “He will speak ill of saints…”

The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest gathering, began on Monday, January 13, with over 1.65 crore people taking a dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'moksha' and the belief it will wash away their sins.

More than 40 crore people, many from abroad, are expected over 45 days in the mela being held after 12 years. Besides, seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious for the faithful.

In his message on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X that Maha Kumbh brings together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture.

"The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said.