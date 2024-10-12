Viral video: YouTuber visits one of Delhi’s poorest slums, netizens say, ‘India is like a WORLD’

Chris, a travel vlogger, explored Kusumpur Pahari, a Delhi slum, showcasing harsh living conditions and the warmth of its residents.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published12 Oct 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Chris' video gained traction online, with viewers expressing appreciation for the content and reflecting on contrasting lifestyles within India.
Chris’ video gained traction online, with viewers expressing appreciation for the content and reflecting on contrasting lifestyles within India.(Screengrab)

A US-based Youtuber recently visited Kusumpur Pahari, one of the poorest slums in Delhi, and shared a glimpse into the impoverished community's everyday struggles.

The vlog shared on the YouTube Channel 'Chris Takes Off' has since taken the internet by storm.

Chris, a travel vlogger, documented his visit to the Delhi slum, and highlighted the absence of essential amenities like water and toilets. He also shared his honest observations on the severe conditions he encountered.

During his visit to Kusumpur Pahari, Chris tasted the local cuisine, accepted rides from kind-hearted locals, and participated in conversations that deeply touched him.

Chris riding the lanes of Kusumpur Pahari with a local
For him, the standout moment was when he was invited into a modest local home for a tour. Chris danced and shared a moment with the family of the person who invited him to tour his house.

Even amidst the harsh conditions, the residents' hospitality rendered him speechless. “The kindness and hospitality these people showed me blew my mind!” Chris said.

He also went to a local barber to get a shave.

In the caption of his YouTube video, Chris wrote: “In this video, I explore New Delhi’s poorest slum: Kusumpur Pahari. An area where people depend on water delivery and where a toilet is considered a luxury. I drink chai with locals, talk to strangers, try local snacks, and get a shave at the local barbershop. The kindness and hospitality these people showed me blew my mind!”

Watch video here:

Since being published online, the video has garnered over 45,312 views and attracted hundreds of comments with users loving the “original content” of Chris' vlogs.

“Honestly, India is like a WORLD, which has everything. Some people in India have all the comforts and conveniences, while others live in sub-human conditions. You made me thank my life. Love and respect from India,” a user commented.

Another added: “What a video, thank you Chris! Would never visit places like this but grateful to experience this through these videos!”

“Well done Chris! Another fantastic and original vlog. You never give up and keep coming up with amazing and original content,” commended a user.

“Keep following your dreams, you deserve the success Topper,” said another.

However, a user also quipped that he'd be a little afraid of the barber.

“To be honest I'd have been a little afraid of that Barber: He seemed to have only one single facial expression and couldn't understand a word. But thumbs up for your bravery to go to places, the most of your viewers won't ever set a foot in.”

 

 

 

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Viral video: YouTuber visits one of Delhi's poorest slums, netizens say, 'India is like a WORLD'

