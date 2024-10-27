Viral video: Zomato delivery agent with no hands becomes Internet’s ‘hero’; netizens ‘salute his grit & determination’

The inspiring story of a Zomato delivery agent with no hands has gone viral, celebrating his grit as he delivers food on his scooter.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 02:48 PM IST
While netizens commend his courage, some emphasize the importance of wearing a helmet for safety.
While netizens commend his courage, some emphasize the importance of wearing a helmet for safety.(Screengrab)

A Zomato delivery agent with no hands is the new “hero” of the Internet, as a video of him working despite his physical inability is going viral on social media.

The viral video is now serving as an inspiration for netizens, who are now saluting his grit and determination.

The viral video, shared by an X user, captured the specially abled Zomato agent adeptly delivering food on his scooter despite having no hands.

Also Read | Viral: YouTuber offers lunch to Chinese woman who thinks Indian food is ‘dirty’

In the video, the social media user recording the video asked the delivery agent, "Chala lete ho uncle? (Are you able to ride?)." To which he responded by just shaking his head and smiling.

Later, the user said, “Bahut hi achha laga uncle aapko dekh ke (It was nice to see you uncle).” The agent smiles again and drives off.

Watch video here:

Also Read | Did Manu Bhaker ask for Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award? Her X post goes viral

Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens praised his grit and determination in the comment section and said he defies all odds in life. However, some users also highlighted that he should wear helmet for safety.

“Respect for such hero’s. Yes they are real life hero’s who make those learn who just keep blaming the situations and their lives,” a user said.

“God bless the Hero who defies all odds life has given him. True Hero. Salute to you sir,” another added.

Also Read | Manahil Malik leaked her own ’explicit’ video, alleges Pakistani actress

“Salute his grit & determination. God bless him always,” said another user.

Another user said: “Who says there can't be a hole in the sky... Throw a stone with all you might, friends. India's Chak.”

“No fear and worry in his face. only self confidence to live proudly on his work,” lauded another.

“Hats off to his courage and efforts, but he should wear Helmet for Safety,” highlighted a social media user.

“Why is he taking risk by not wearing helmet?” another user added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Zomato delivery agent with no hands becomes Internet’s ‘hero’; netizens ‘salute his grit & determination’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.