A Zomato delivery agent with no hands is the new "hero" of the Internet, as a video of him working despite his physical inability is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by an X user, captured the specially abled Zomato agent adeptly delivering food on his scooter despite having no hands.

In the video, the social media user recording the video asked the delivery agent, "Chala lete ho uncle? (Are you able to ride?)." To which he responded by just shaking his head and smiling.

Later, the user said, “Bahut hi achha laga uncle aapko dekh ke (It was nice to see you uncle)." The agent smiles again and drives off.

Watch video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens praised his grit and determination in the comment section and said he defies all odds in life. However, some users also highlighted that he should wear helmet for safety.

"Respect for such hero's. Yes they are real life hero's who make those learn who just keep blaming the situations and their lives," a user said.

"God bless the Hero who defies all odds life has given him. True Hero. Salute to you sir," another added.

"Salute his grit & determination. God bless him always," said another user.

Another user said: “Who says there can't be a hole in the sky... Throw a stone with all you might, friends. India's Chak."

"No fear and worry in his face. only self confidence to live proudly on his work," lauded another.

“Hats off to his courage and efforts, but he should wear Helmet for Safety," highlighted a social media user.