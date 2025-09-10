Viral videos capture Nepal politicians and officials escaping via helicopter, hanging on to rope after protests

Nepal violence: People on the social media platform X shared viral videos of politicians and officials of the Nepal government escaping with the help of army helicopters on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

The videos highlighted how the Nepali Army was using the helicopters to rescue the government officials who were clinging to the ropes as protestors rushed to catch and beat them amid the violent protests, which had entered their third day on Wednesday.

What are netizens saying? People on social media platforms called the Nepali army's efforts to airlift politicians and government officials a way to save lives, as the tensions over the violence rise.

“Ways to save life…” said a social media account named @SGnepal in a post sharing a video of people hanging on the helicopter's rope.

Another user named @iamharunkhan said, “This is how corrupt officials of Nepal hurriedly fled the country by hanging from an emergency helicopter.”

Many other local residents, as well as other social media accounts, also snapped the helicopters picking up officials in efforts to rescue them from the violent protestors.

Nepal violence As of Wednesday, 10 September 2025, local reports suggest that at least 19 people have died, while more than 500 people have been injured in Nepal due to the clashes at the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests against the Nepal government were triggered due to the ruling government's recent decision to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and YouTube, among others, which did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

However, soon after the outrage, the ban on social media sites was revoked, but even that was not able to curb the protests, which only became more violent and turned against the alleged corruption in the nation.

Yesterday, 9 September 2025, the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, also tendered his resignation after the violent protests against ‘corruption’ and a social media ban.

“I have resigned from the post of prime minister with effect from today... in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems,” Oli said in a letter to the President of Nepal.

As the protests entered the third day, the protestors in Nepal started to hunt for government officials and politicians in order to attack them. People also set government buildings and politicians’ homes on fire amid the widespread criticism of the country’s political elite and over alleged corruption.