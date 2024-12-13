Just a few days after the horrific Mumbai BEST bus accident, several videos of contractual bus drivers associated with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buying or consuming alcohol while on duty have gone viral on social media.
These videos started surfacing online after a contractual BEST electric bus ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West on December 9. Seven people were killed in the accident, while 42 others sustained injuries.
According to a report in Republic World, citing a senior BEST official, the civic-run transporter has come across four such videos this week.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.