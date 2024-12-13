Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral videos: Days after Mumbai BEST bus accident, clips of contractual drivers buying alcohol on duty surface online

Viral videos: Days after Mumbai BEST bus accident, clips of contractual drivers buying alcohol on duty surface online

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

In the wake of a tragic bus accident in Mumbai that claimed seven lives, disturbing videos of contractual drivers allegedly drinking on duty have surfaced, igniting public outrage and raising critical questions about transport safety and accountability.

Representative image

Just a few days after the horrific Mumbai BEST bus accident, several videos of contractual bus drivers associated with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buying or consuming alcohol while on duty have gone viral on social media.

These videos started surfacing online after a contractual BEST electric bus ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West on December 9. Seven people were killed in the accident, while 42 others sustained injuries.

According to a report in Republic World, citing a senior BEST official, the civic-run transporter has come across four such videos this week.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.