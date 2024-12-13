In the wake of a tragic bus accident in Mumbai that claimed seven lives, disturbing videos of contractual drivers allegedly drinking on duty have surfaced, igniting public outrage and raising critical questions about transport safety and accountability.

Just a few days after the horrific Mumbai BEST bus accident, several videos of contractual bus drivers associated with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buying or consuming alcohol while on duty have gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These videos started surfacing online after a contractual BEST electric bus ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West on December 9. Seven people were killed in the accident, while 42 others sustained injuries.