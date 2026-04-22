Viral: Woman confronts police, senior minister over traffic chaos in Mumbai; netizens say, ‘Give this lady Bharat Ratna’

A Mumbai woman has become the talk of social media after confronting a senior BJP minister at a political rally. The incident took place on 21 April in the Worli area of Mumbai. It was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media.
The woman was reportedly stuck in heavy traffic for over an hour. She said she was trying to pick up her child from school. The traffic jam was caused by a BJP rally called "Mahila Jan Aakrosh".
The event was organised by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan. The rally was held at Jambori Maidan to protest against the opposition parties.
The BJP-led NDA earlier could not pass the constitutional amendment bill aimed at fast-tracking 33% reservation for women in legislatures. However, there were not enough votes in favour as the opposition alleged that it was ‘delimitation’ in disguise as women's reservation.
Fed up with waiting, the woman stepped out of her vehicle. She walked straight into the rally where Mahajan was addressing the media. She confronted him directly and loudly.
"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said.
She demanded to know why the rally was held on a busy road. She pointed out that an empty ground was available nearby.
She refused to back down even when police tried to intervene. She lashed out at the officers, too, demanding that the traffic chaos be resolved first.
Opposition parties were quick to use the clip. Leaders from Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) shared the video to criticise the BJP.
The video went viral almost immediately. Social media users are loudly and widely praising the “brave lady”. Many called her brave for saying what millions felt but never said.
One user wrote that she spoke for every income tax-paying Indian. According to another user, she reminded politicians they were public servants, not rulers.
“Someone give this lady a Bharat Ratna - she spoke for a million Indians - the 2% Indians who pay income tax… Lucky she’s a woman and the ‘protest’ was for women’s reservation bill, hence the babus remained silent!” commented a social media user.
“She exposed every politician. We, citizens, hate every politician doing this nonsense on the road,” wrote one user.
"This isn't limited to any one party. It applies to all politicians," wrote one user. "The problem she faced is one that every citizen shares," the user added.
“This is what courage looks like,” wrote one user.
Another called it "the beginning" of more such public confrontations: “This is the beginning, I can smell more confrontation in future.”
“Perfect, like this, more voices are needed, brave lady, educated lady,” came from another.
At the same time, many social media users thought her behaviour was inappropriate. Some said she should not have spoken to senior police officers so rudely.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.