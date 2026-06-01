Virat, Anushka dance at RCB's championship after party: 'One felt nice, we did twice' | Video

After clinching their second consecutive IPL title against the Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) erupted into celebrations, with a video now going viral showing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grooving at the team's after-party.

The couple joined the jubilant festivities alongside teammates, support staff, and family members. RCB secured back-to-back IPL titles by completing a clinical chase of 156 and defeating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

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A video now doing the rounds on social media shows the celebrity couple dancing together. Anushka Sharma, dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, can be seen recording her husband, Virat Kohli. Virat was also spotted dancing with coach Dinesh Karthik.

Apart from the dance videos, Virat's choice of attire also grabbed attention online. During the post-match celebrations, he wore a T-shirt carrying the message, “One felt nice, we did twice.”

Anushka's Special Tribute to Virat Following the title win, Anushka gave a heartfelt shout-out to her husband on Instagram. She shared a photograph of Virat showing off the now-viral T-shirt and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Earlier, moments after RCB sealed the victory, Anushka rose from her seat in the VIP stand to applaud the achievement. Spotting her reaction from the field, Virat responded by blowing flying kisses towards her, prompting a delighted response from the actor as the crowd cheered.

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Highlights of the match Virat Kohli once again rose to the occasion, hammering an unbeaten 75 off just 42 deliveries, including nine fours and three sixes. The knock also marked his highest score in an IPL play-off match.

Also Read | Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ahmedabad for IPL 2026 final despite RR's exit

Kohli received valuable support from Venkatesh Iyer, whose brisk 32 helped keep the chase firmly on track. Together, they ensured the defending champions stayed in control throughout the pursuit of 156, eventually sealing victory with confidence and securing a second consecutive IPL title.

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Both teams entered the final seeking their second IPL crown and hoping to join the elite group of multiple-time champions that includes Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, it was RCB who emerged triumphant once again.

Having lifted their maiden IPL trophy in Ahmedabad in 2025, RCB returned to the same venue to successfully defend their title. In doing so, they became only the third franchise, after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, to retain the IPL trophy. The victory also extended the streak of Qualifier 1 winners going on to win the title to nine consecutive seasons.

Anushka's Work Front On the professional front, Anushka's last full-fledged film role was in Zero (2018). She later made a brief appearance in Qala (2022), which was produced under her banner.

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The actor had also completed filming for Chakda ‘Xpress,’ a biographical drama based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the project is believed to have been shelved and is yet to receive a release date.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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