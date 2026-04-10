‘Virat’ arrives in RCB style! Maharashtra couple goes viral for son's naming ceremony as fandom meets family tradition

The craze for Virat Kohli went beyond the game of cricket after a Maharashtrian couple named their baby in on the Indian icon in a unique way during their son's naming ceremony. In a video that went viral on social media, the couple ditched the idea of conventional name reveal and instead went the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) way.
Posted by Gauri Mahadik, the video showed the couple and the baby dressed in traditional attires around a beautifully decorated stage. In front of them is a canvas, decorated with flowers for the special occasion. As the ceremony unfolded, both the parents untied the rope at both ends of the canvas, leaving the RCB jersey to unfold. In this case it Virat's no.18 RCB jersey.
It wasn't just about the name, but also carried the weight of admiration for one of the most iconic cricketers the world has ever seen. The name also evoked passion, determination, leadership and an unrelenting drive for success. The clip went viral in no time. In four days, it has got 2.3m views.
The fans also reacted on the video. “Best naming ceremony ever that I have seen,” wrote one user. “Absolutely love this, so wholesome!" another said. The couple also tagged Virat and hi wife Anushka Sharma on the video.
Having already Tests and T20Is for India, Kohli arrived in IPL 2026 in a fresh frame of mind. The RCB batter started from where left in the previous season with a 69 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the right-hander managed just 28 runs in their second clash against Chennai Super Kings.
With two wins in as many matches, RCB are in top half of the IPL 2026 points table. On Friday, Kohli and Co take on high-flying Rajasthan Royals, who have won all their three matches so far. More than the clash of Royals, all eyes will be on the Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Virat Kohli duel at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.