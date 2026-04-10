‘Virat’ arrives in RCB style! Maharashtra couple goes viral for son's naming ceremony as fandom meets family tradition

The craze for Virat Kohli went beyond the game of cricket after a Maharashtrian couple named their baby in on the Indian icon in a unique way during their son's naming ceremony. In a video that went viral on social media, the couple ditched the idea of conventional name reveal and instead went the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) way.

Posted by Gauri Mahadik, the video showed the couple and the baby dressed in traditional attires around a beautifully decorated stage. In front of them is a canvas, decorated with flowers for the special occasion. As the ceremony unfolded, both the parents untied the rope at both ends of the canvas, leaving the RCB jersey to unfold. In this case it Virat's no.18 RCB jersey.

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It wasn't just about the name, but also carried the weight of admiration for one of the most iconic cricketers the world has ever seen. The name also evoked passion, determination, leadership and an unrelenting drive for success. The clip went viral in no time. In four days, it has got 2.3m views.

The fans also reacted on the video. “Best naming ceremony ever that I have seen,” wrote one user. “Absolutely love this, so wholesome!" another said. The couple also tagged Virat and hi wife Anushka Sharma on the video.

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How has Virat Kohli fared in IPL 2026 so far? Having already Tests and T20Is for India, Kohli arrived in IPL 2026 in a fresh frame of mind. The RCB batter started from where left in the previous season with a 69 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the right-hander managed just 28 runs in their second clash against Chennai Super Kings.

What's next for Virat Kohli & RCB? With two wins in as many matches, RCB are in top half of the IPL 2026 points table. On Friday, Kohli and Co take on high-flying Rajasthan Royals, who have won all their three matches so far. More than the clash of Royals, all eyes will be on the Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Virat Kohli duel at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

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