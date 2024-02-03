Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma expecting second child? Here's what AB de Villiers reveals
The exact reason for Virat Kohli's absence for the field is unknown, now his close friend and former South African batter AB de Villiers has revealed something that may give some clarity. Check what he says.
India's star batter Virat Kohli has been out of action for the two Tests against England, citing personal reasons. In January too, he excused himself for the first T20I match against Afghanistan for similar reasons.
Though the news has not been confirmed by Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma.
Earlier Kohli has sought a break for first two Tests in the ongoing series. The BCCI had requested fans and media to respect Kohli's privacy.
On January 22, BCCI released a statement and said, "Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons."
"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons, the BCCI added.
Reactions:
Following the revelations by AB de Villiers, netizens started to comment on social media.
One wrote, "So many days paternity vacation? 😃😃 sounds little unreasonable. When playing for the country, putting away important series also matters, repeating after Oz. Rest congratulations for him. (Sic)"
Another wrote, "Blud literally said he can't give too much information and ended up giving the breaking news of the country."
