Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma expecting second child? Here's what AB de Villiers reveals

 Written By Saurav Mukherjee

The exact reason for Virat Kohli's absence for the field is unknown, now his close friend and former South African batter AB de Villiers has revealed something that may give some clarity. Check what he says.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Instagram/@AnushkaSharma1588)Premium
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Instagram/@AnushkaSharma1588)

India's star batter Virat Kohli has been out of action for the two Tests against England, citing personal reasons. In January too, he excused himself for the first T20I match against Afghanistan for similar reasons.

Though the exact reason for his absence from the field is unknown, now his close friend and former South African batter AB de Villiers has revealed something that may give some clarity.

On February 3, de Villiers confirmed that Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, were expecting their second child. He added that Virat is on a break as he needs to be with his family.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

He said, "So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well'", de Villiers said in his YouTube show on Saturday.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that," he added.

Though the news has not been confirmed by Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma.

Earlier Kohli has sought a break for first two Tests in the ongoing series. The BCCI had requested fans and media to respect Kohli's privacy.

On January 22, BCCI released a statement and said, "Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons."

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons, the BCCI added.

Reactions:

Following the revelations by AB de Villiers, netizens started to comment on social media.

One wrote, "So many days paternity vacation? 😃😃 sounds little unreasonable. When playing for the country, putting away important series also matters, repeating after Oz. Rest congratulations for him. (Sic)"

Another wrote, "Blud literally said he can't give too much information and ended up giving the breaking news of the country."

Published: 03 Feb 2024, 09:48 PM IST
