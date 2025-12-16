Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj, video goes viral

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were recently seen seeking blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj during a visit to Nainital. A video from the interaction, shared on the guru’s official YouTube channel, has since gone viral, showing the couple attending his sermon with folded hands and warm smiles.

In the clip, Anushka is seen dressed in a maroon-and-black suit, wearing a jaap counter on her finger, while Virat opted for a brown hoodie paired with black trousers. The two were seated in the front row, listening attentively as Premanand Maharaj addressed his followers.

During the sermon, Premanand Maharaj spoke about life’s ultimate purpose, describing the spiritual journey as a continuous chain of guidance passed down from one guru to another. Reacting to his words, Anushka was heard smiling and saying, “Hum aapke hain” (We are yours), a moment that quickly caught the attention of viewers online.

This marks the couple’s third visit to Vrindavan this year. Virat and Anushka returned to India last week after spending time in the UK. Earlier in January, they had visited Vrindavan along with their children to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj.

The couple had also met the spiritual leader shortly after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, a decision that marked a significant milestone in his career.

Fans were quick to react to the latest video, with many praising the couple’s spiritual grounding and consistency in visiting the ashram. “Whole India wants to meet Messi & here Virushka came here to see Premanand Maharaj ji,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Anushka really got the spiritual side out of him."

“That bliss that child like smile is innocence which gets lost but when you are with people who share positivity, you blush, you smile, you are content,” the third user wrote.

Several users wrote, “Best couple” in the comment section.

The video has since sparked widespread discussion, with many noting how the couple continues to balance public life with personal faith.

Meanwhile, the apex council’s 31st AGM will be conducted online, with key deliberations expected around the future contracts of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both senior players have stepped away from Test and T20I cricket over the past year and are currently active only in the ODI format.

Against this backdrop, India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could be considered for elevation to the A-plus contract category, alongside senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who recently served as vice-captain during the last Test assignment.

The agenda will also include a proposed revision of fees for umpires and match referees, as well as discussions on updates to the board’s digital assets.

