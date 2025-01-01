Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted on the streets of Sydney on New Year's Eve ahead of the upcoming IND vs AUS 5th Border-Gavaskar Test. Videos shared on social media claimed that the power couple were headed to celebrate New Year 2025. One of the video also showed Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna accompanying them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia BGT Test Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. India and Australia will face each other in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Virat Kohli's performance in BGT series In the first Test, Kohli delivered an impressive performance in the second innings, staying not out at 100 runs from 143 balls. However, in the first innings, he was dismissed for just 5 runs off 12 balls.

In the second Test, Kohli scored 7 runs from 8 balls in the first innings and 11 runs from 21 balls in the second innings. His form didn’t improve in the third Test at The Gabba, where he was out for 3 runs off 16 balls in the first innings. In the fourth Test, Kohli made 36 runs from 86 balls in the first innings and 5 runs from 29 balls in the second innings. Speaking of his previous Test in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the right-hander has played three Tests at the SCG, scoring 248 runs. His only century at the SCG came in 2015 when he scored 147.

Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas controvery Virat Kohli faced criticism in the fourth Test: a heated exchange with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, resulting in a fine and a demerit point, and a shoulder-barging incident. The Australian media accused officials of favouring Kohli, questioning the leniency of his punishment. After the incident, the Australian tabloid Sunday Times sparked controversy with a headline, “Virat I Am Your Father," alongside Sam Konstas’ photo. Many found it disrespectful toward the cricket legend.