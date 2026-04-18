Virat Kohli falls for 19 during RCB vs DC in IPL 2026; How has the star batter fared in Green jersey since 2011?

Virat Kohli has delivered some of his best Indian Premier League (IPL) performances in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Green jersey over the years. RCB's Green jersey is a part of the franchise's ‘Green Initiative’ for a sustained commitment to sustainability. In fact, RCB are the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world.

Having started the initiative in 2011, RCB continued to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive. In IPL 2026, RCB wore their Green jersey against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium home on Saturday.

However, unlike the past, Kohli couldn't deliver as he would have liked, falling for just 19 runs off 13 balls, which included three boundaries. Not at his best due to an ankle niggle, Kohli started with a four against Auqib Nabi in the first over, before walking down the track to play an aerial drive over wide mid-off off Mukesh Kumar in the second.

The right-hander opener once again walked down the pitch against Mukesh to free his arms over cover as RCB raced to 52/0 in just four overs. Kohli was caught by Pathum Nissanka at deep cover while trying to go over the infield against Lungi Ngidi on the first ball of the fifth over.

Virat Kohli's scores for RCB in Green jersey in IPL Over the years, Kohli has performed well in the Green jersey, scoring five half-centuries and a majestic hundred in 2016. His best show in green jersey came in 2016, when the right-hander scored 109 against Gujarat Lions. It was the same game where AB de Villiers had also scored a hundred, thus leading RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs.

However, only one RCB's game in green jersey ended in no result in 2015 when they faced Delhi Capitals as rain played a spoilsport. Not to forget, Kohli too had scored two first-ball ducks in green jersey in 2022 and 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

Year Opponent Runs Scored Result 2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 27 (33) Won 2012 Mumbai Indians 3 (1) Lost 2013 Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) 57 (43) Lost 2014 Chennai Super Kings 73 (49) Lost 2015 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) 1 Not out (2) NR 2016 Gujarat Lions 109 (55) Won 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 (9) Lost 2018 Rajasthan Royals 57 (30) Lost 2019 Delhi Capitals 41 (33) Lost 2020 Chennai Super Kings 50 (43) Lost 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 (4) Lost 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 (1) Won 2023 Rajasthan Royals 0 (1) Won 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders 18 (7) Lost 2025 Rajasthan Royals 62 (45) Won 2026 Delhi Capitals 19 (13) TBD

In 16 IPL matches in Green jersey, Kohli scored a total of 527 runs at an average of 32.93. It must be noted that RCB played in a blue shade in IPL 2021, although a part of same ‘Green Initiative’.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026 Orange Cap race After Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill snatched the Orange Cap from Kohli on Friday with a knock of 86 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli's 19 against Delhi Capitals took him to 247 in the current list. The former RCB captain is just four runs shy of table-topper Gill. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar could have dethroned Gill, but was dismissed for just eight runs.

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