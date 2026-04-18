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Virat Kohli falls for 19 during RCB vs DC in IPL 2026; How has the star batter fared in Green jersey since 2011?

Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 19 runs in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. During the match, RCB wore their iconic green jersey, which is a part of the franchise's initiative for a sustained commitment to sustainability.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Apr 2026, 05:03 PM IST
RCBs' Virat Kohli plays a shot against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026.
RCBs' Virat Kohli plays a shot against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026. (AP)
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Virat Kohli has delivered some of his best Indian Premier League (IPL) performances in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Green jersey over the years. RCB's Green jersey is a part of the franchise's ‘Green Initiative’ for a sustained commitment to sustainability. In fact, RCB are the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world.

Having started the initiative in 2011, RCB continued to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive. In IPL 2026, RCB wore their Green jersey against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium home on Saturday.

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However, unlike the past, Kohli couldn't deliver as he would have liked, falling for just 19 runs off 13 balls, which included three boundaries. Not at his best due to an ankle niggle, Kohli started with a four against Auqib Nabi in the first over, before walking down the track to play an aerial drive over wide mid-off off Mukesh Kumar in the second.

The right-hander opener once again walked down the pitch against Mukesh to free his arms over cover as RCB raced to 52/0 in just four overs. Kohli was caught by Pathum Nissanka at deep cover while trying to go over the infield against Lungi Ngidi on the first ball of the fifth over.

Virat Kohli's scores for RCB in Green jersey in IPL

Over the years, Kohli has performed well in the Green jersey, scoring five half-centuries and a majestic hundred in 2016. His best show in green jersey came in 2016, when the right-hander scored 109 against Gujarat Lions. It was the same game where AB de Villiers had also scored a hundred, thus leading RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs.

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However, only one RCB's game in green jersey ended in no result in 2015 when they faced Delhi Capitals as rain played a spoilsport. Not to forget, Kohli too had scored two first-ball ducks in green jersey in 2022 and 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

YearOpponentRuns ScoredResult
2011Kochi Tuskers Kerala27 (33)Won
2012Mumbai Indians3 (1)Lost
2013Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)57 (43)Lost
2014Chennai Super Kings73 (49)Lost
2015Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)1 Not out (2)NR
2016Gujarat Lions109 (55)Won
2017Kolkata Knight Riders5 (9)Lost
2018Rajasthan Royals57 (30)Lost
2019Delhi Capitals41 (33)Lost
2020Chennai Super Kings50 (43)Lost
2021Kolkata Knight Riders5 (4)Lost
2022Sunrisers Hyderabad0 (1)Won
2023Rajasthan Royals0 (1)Won
2024Kolkata Knight Riders18 (7)Lost
2025Rajasthan Royals62 (45)Won
2026Delhi Capitals19 (13)TBD

In 16 IPL matches in Green jersey, Kohli scored a total of 527 runs at an average of 32.93. It must be noted that RCB played in a blue shade in IPL 2021, although a part of same ‘Green Initiative’.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026 Orange Cap race

After Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill snatched the Orange Cap from Kohli on Friday with a knock of 86 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli's 19 against Delhi Capitals took him to 247 in the current list. The former RCB captain is just four runs shy of table-topper Gill. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar could have dethroned Gill, but was dismissed for just eight runs.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: When Kohli threatened to quit cricket because of impact sub rule

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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