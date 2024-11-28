Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni vs Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun: Who’s more popular? Survey reveals...

In India, nothing appears bigger than cricket and cinema, with their stars often in the news about who is more popular.

Despite cinema's big presence in our lives, cricket is akin to religion in India. Indians are crazy about it, from Kapil Dev to Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill.

People take a leave on important India clashes, and if it is with Pakistan, nothing can be bigger than that. Cricket is one of the few things in India that not only represents unity in diversity but also symbolizes nationalism for the people.

Coming back to cinema, stars dating back from Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, to Hrithik Roshan, the craze is entirely different.

When questions arise about who is more popular among the stars—cricketers or cinema artists—the answers are mostly random and not very satisfactory.

To solve this pending issue, Hansa Research has devised a solution by collecting responses from 4000 people across 36 Indian cities. They drew up a list of the top 10 celebrities in the cricketing sector and films to determine the top 10 rank holders when it comes to their stardom.

What does research say? According to the research, cricket stars tops the chart compared to cinema artists. Virat Kohli ranks higher than Shah Rukh Khan.

Also cricketing legends hold the top 3 consecutive ranks on the list with the Bollywood brigade only catching on from rank 4, HT quoted the Hansa Research as saying.

Virat led the charge, followed by MS Dhoni and then Sachin Tendulkar. Ranks 4, 5, and 6 are held by Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, respectively.