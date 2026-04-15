Why Virat Kohli not named in playing XI for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026? Check details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans were left disappointed on Wednesday as Rajat Patidar did not mention Virat Kohli’s fitness specifically at the toss, keeping fans guessing. However, naming him in the impact substitutes list suggests RCB are keeping the door open. Kohli could replace a batter later in the innings if the situation demands and his body allows.

This move comes at a vital stage for RCB, who currently sit third on the IPL 2026 points table with 6 points from 4 matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.148. A win against LSG (who have 4 points from 4 games) would strengthen their playoff chances.

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Virat Kohli sustained an injury in MI vs RCB clash Virat Kohli picked up an ankle injury during RCB’s recent high-scoring encounter against Mumbai Indians.

He was seen leaving the field with discomfort and later appeared with heavy strapping around his left ankle and knee during practice sessions. Although he looked comfortable while batting in the nets, the team management has likely opted for a cautious approach to avoid any long-term damage and not named him in the starting XI.

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Rajat Patidar during the toss Rajat Patidar did not mention Virat Kohli’s fitness issue during the toss interview. However, by including the former India captain in the impact substitutes list, RCB have kept the option open. Kohli could come in later as a batter if the match situation allows and his ankle permits. This flexible strategy gives fans hope that the King might still feature in the game.

“We're gonna bowl first. It's pretty obvious. I see a pretty good surface. So, we bowl first and take the advantage of the first innings and keep the pressure. Not much (on the pitch)," Rajat said.

"The previous game was having a lot of grass. But I think this wicket, there is no grass. So, it will be a good track. But yeah, let's see. I think everyone is doing pretty much good for the team (on the necessary improvements). And coming on the different stage and performing for the team. I think that's what the team stand for us. Just one change. Josh Hazlewood comes in place of Duffy,” he added.

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RCB Playing XI Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav

(More to follow)

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.