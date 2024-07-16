Virat Kohli, once wasn’t ’puja type’, seen attending Kirtan with wife Anushka Sharma; netizens say, ’true love’

Virat Kohli, who departed for London shortly after Team India's spectacular T20 World Cup victory celebration in Mumbai was recently seen with wife and actress Anushka Sharma attending a Kirtan. The video which was shared by an X user showed Virat Kohli meditating with his eyes closed while Anushka was seen chanting ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram’ along with others present at the event. Reports stated that the couple had attended a Kritan by Krishna Das at London's Union Chapel.

A video of the couple was shared by a content creator and creative consultant named Swati Chauhan on her social media platform X.

He who left his 'do i look the puja types' attitude to visit temples and participate in religious events with her. She who put her career ambition on a back seat to support his hectic cricket schedules and take care of the kids.



There are no matches made in heaven. Just two… pic.twitter.com/0ebkV25RBI — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 15, 2024

In her post, she wrote, “He who left his ‘do i look the puja types’ attitude to visit temples and participate in religious events with her. She who put her career ambition on a back seat to support his hectic cricket schedules and take care of the kids. There are no matches made in heaven. Just two people who make efforts for each other’s happiness every day”

The video she posted garnered a lot of attention, with netizens agreeing with her statements.

One user said, “Now to think of it, she really did give up her career which she said also in an interview that I would gladly give up my career for my husband and family”

“Made for eachother without any doubt. And she should come back to films after Kohli gets retirement from cricket.”

“One of the most complete couple that I have seen. So much to learn from them on their professional, family, social and religious commitments."

“He mentioned quite a few times how she changed his life for the better and got a lot of positive energy. They complete each other. Their mutual love and respect for each other is admirable. He completely adores her.”

“When family and relationships are a priority over status, money and fame, this is the beautiful result. She is also super smart about giving back to back hits and now preserving her energy for her kids' childhood. Total queen behavior”

“Not a fan of either of them but I adore them as a couple. Hands down they are the best couple.”

“They are among the better celeb couples I’ve seen in a long long time. Even their public persona and belief system embody convictions worth pay attention to.”