Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket: Netizens thank star batter for his ‘legacy’; ‘made India believe it could win’

“It’s not easy — but it feels right,” said India's star batter Virat Kohli while announcing his retirement from Test cricket. This comes days after Rohit Sharma retired from the red-ball game.

According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked Kohli not to retire from the longest format at this time, considering India's tour to England next month. However, a few reports suggest otherwise.

Netizens, who said they understood and respected his decision, thanked him for creating a legacy and said that Virat made “India believe it could win anywhere.”

“Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket with a legacy that can't be measured in numbers. Not just a great batter. A relentless leader. A generational mindset. He made fitness non-negotiable, pace a priority, and made India believe it could win anywhere,” a netizen said.

“Thank you for everything, King,” added another.

Netizens react

“An era ends, a legacy remains,” said a user.

“His test career will be talked about for his captaincy more than his batting,” said a user.

Netizens react

A netizen said, “Heartbreaking! I genuinely believed he had lot of test cricket left in him! But everyone has priorities!”

“End of the Golden Era,” quipped another.

Netizens react

A social media user called Virat the "man who brings charm to test cricket" and said he gave "unforgettable memories, made test entertaining". "No can win this format the way you do, man; this format always be your format," the user added.

Netizens react

Several users also said that Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket was a “major loss to cricket”.

Netizens react

Netflix India also commented: “Retired from the game, but not from being the GOAT.”

Here's what Virat Kohli's retirement post said: “I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” Virat Kohli said as he announced his retirement from the format that “tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life”.

Sharing that it’s been 14 years since he first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket, Virat said, “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for," he added.

Virat Kohli's captaincy and batting record The 36-year-old captained India in 68 matches, of which they won 40, marking a prolific win percentage of 58.82.

As a batsman too, Kohli remains one of the most prolific Test performers, having played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.9, with a highest score of 254*.