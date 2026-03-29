Virat Kohli: ‘She was ugly’; when RCB legend bluntly spoke about his date | Viral video

The evolution of Virat Kohli as a person can be studied as part of research on human psychology. Today, he is known as the wise guy. Celebration or misery, his expressions are highly restricted these days. But, there was a time when he was a loose cannon.

A throwback video of a young Virat Kohli doing a rapid-fire interview with VJ Anusha Dandekar gets viral over and over again. And, it is easy to see why.

Back in 2010, Kohli was still making his name in Indian cricket. He was nowhere near the global superstar he would become. In the interview, Anusha kept things fun and fast. A relaxed Kohli played along without holding back.

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He revealed that his quickest meal was a pastry, and his quickest shower was a minute and a half. It got a cheeky reaction from Anusha: “Now, all the girls are imagining how.”

But, the moment that stunned Anusha was about a blind date. Kohli admitted he once walked out of one in five minutes flat. When Anusha pushed him on why, he did not sugarcoat it: "I just saw her and ran away.”

“Was she that unattractive?” Anusha asked.

Virat replied, “She was ugly. I'm sorry, but she was ugly.”

When Anusha asked if he would have stayed had she been the blind date, Kohli did not miss a beat: "Yes, for sure." Anusha clearly enjoyed that answer.

The interview also had a sweet moment. When asked which Bollywood actress he would love to see playing cricket, Kohli blushed and said, "Genelia D'Souza. She's cute." It was simple, honest and very Kohli.

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He also teased about locker room conversations after matches. According to him, the team discusses "weird things", he cannot repeat it on television.

What amused his fans was Virat’s reply when Anusha asked him about his shortest fight. He said, “I don’t comment.”

“The biggest joke in this interview is virat saying ‘I dont fight’,” wrote one of them.

“I lost him at ‘I don't fight’...,” quipped another.

Another fan wrote, “Anushka Sharma should watch this video.”

“He has grown up so much now. Not just by age but even in maturity,” came from another.

What makes this clip so watchable even today is how unfiltered Kohli was. He was just a 21-year-old Delhi boy being completely himself: funny, blunt and genuinely charming.

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Virat Kohli grew up to be one of the greatest batters the game has ever seen. He is now married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli in RCB vs SRH Virat Kohli was the highest scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as it thrashed Sunrisers on 28 March at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. King Kohli smashed a 38-ball 69 and remained unbeaten to take his team home.

After the RCB vs SRH match, he took fun in sending flying kisses to his better half. Sharma, standing in the stands, responded accordingly. After that, she giggled. Many interpreted her expression for Virat Kohli as: “Kya draame baaz aadmi hai!”

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.