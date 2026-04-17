Virat Kohli to contribute as impact sub once again in IPL 2026? Josh Hazlewood comes up with update ahead of RCB vs DC

For the first time in 19 seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL) Virat Kohli served as an impact substitute when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer came in the second innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), only to bat. The development came in after Kohli sustained an ankle injury during RCB's win over Mumbai Indians and didn't field.

Against LSG, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 49 as RCB chased down the target of 147 with ease and even stated that he has been unwell for the past few days. “I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now,” Kohli revealed when interviewed after RCB's win over LSG at home.

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Also Read | Why Virat Kohli not named in playing XI for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026? Check details

While Kohli has been batting fluently at the nets, the former Indian captain seems to have been facing problems when pressed hard on the field. With the clash against Delhi Capitals just a few hours away at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the biggest question is will Kohli field on Saturday?

Kohli's RCB teammate and Josh Hazlewood confirmed Kohli's availability as a batter against Delhi Capitals but chose to keep mum on his contribution on the field. “He’ll definitely play, it’s just about how much he can contribute in the field,” Hazlewood told reports in the pre-match presser on Friday.

"He brings great energy and is one of our best fielders, so we’d love to have him fully out there. Knowing him, he’s not one to sit back, he always wants to be involved and make an impact," added the Australian.

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RCB's Virat Kohli during a practice session before the IPL 2026 game against Delhi Capitals.

RCB to don green jerseys against Delhi Capitals RCB will don their iconic green jerseys as part of their 'Green Initiative' when they take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Made from recycled materials, the jerseys continue to serve as a symbol of the franchise's sustained commitment to sustainability. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world, as per a release from RCB.

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With the initiative launched in 2011, RCB continues to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive. RCB come into the contest on the back of strong performances with eight points from five games.

Also Read | Virat Kohli opens up on fitness battle and approach after claiming Orange Cap

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in